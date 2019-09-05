|
|
Dale Scott Johnson
1942 ~ 2019
Dale Scott Johnson passed away on August 31, 2019 in his home, surrounded by family. He is the son of Dale Joseph Johnson and Ruth Carpenter of Manti, Utah.
Scott graduated from the University of Utah in 1967 where he was active in the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
His professional highlights included roles as Vice President of Cargo Operations at Trans World Airlines (TWA) and Director of Sales and Marketing for the Asia/Pacific region for McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. He traveled the world extensively for business and pleasure, and over his career and retirement lived with his family in the San Francisco Bay Area; Fairfield County, Connecticut; Southern California; and Ivins, Utah.
Scott was an avid reader, history and jazz enthusiast, and Boston Red Sox fan.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne Olsen Johnson (Ivins, UT); daughters Sydney Johnson (Salt Lake City, UT), Courtney Thomas (Claremont,CA), Erin Wertlieb (South Burlington, VT), and Emily Johnson (Palo Alto, CA); and six grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held in Ivins, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019