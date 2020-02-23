|
Lt. Dale V. Orgill (USN - Ret)
May 25, 1926 ~ Feb 18, 2020
ROY - Lt. Dale V. Orgill, 93, passed away February 18, 2020 at Sunridge Assisted Living and Memory Care of Roy.
He was born May 25, 1926 the son of Joseph A. and Lillie Maude Bell Orgill in Daniels, Utah.
Dale married Ethel Jean Burgener on February 7, 1947 in Clearfield, Utah.
He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, Korean Conflict and Vietnam War, retiring after 26 years. Throughout his years of military service he lived throughout the United States. After retirement he lived in Utah and Tennessee where he was an inspector for Holiday Inn's of America.
Dale was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was involved with the Girl Scouts of America and Professional Photographers of America.
Dale enjoyed photography, golf, fishing, bowling, swimming, hiking and traveling.
Surviving are his daughter, Julie (Robert) Higdon, 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jean, son Paul, brothers William and Darold, sisters Aldabell and Sarah, parents and wonderful second "Mom" Hazel.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please contact your local veteran's association, or USO and donate your time, services, or funds. Dad would really appreciate your kindness!
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020