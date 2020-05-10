Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Dale (Flaven) VanSteenwyk


1952 - 2020
Dale (Flaven) VanSteenwyk Obituary
Dale M. VanSteenwyk (Flaven)
1952 ~ 2020
Dale M. VanSteenwyk (Flaven) Passed away May 4th at 3:42 A.M. At home in the loving arms of his husband after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He meant so much to so many in his family, his friends, and the home care nurses. God bless you all. We love you and will miss you Dale. we will be having Friends and family celebration of life for Dale in Bountiful on May 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Feel free to contact a family member for more information. Visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020
