Dalene Leone Armstrong Baxter

1930 - 2020

Dalene Leone Armstrong Baxter died July 21st, 2020 of causes incident to age. She was born April 30th, 1930 in Salt Lake City to Albert Bird Armstrong, Jr. and Vera Leone Belliston.

Dalene grew up in the Avenues of Salt Lake, attending Ensign Elementary, Bryant Jr., and West High School. She had a life-long love of classical music, and was an accomplished violinist. She shared her musical talents often with her family and ward.

She met her eternal companion, John Keith Baxter, at a community orchestra at the Ensign 20th Ward chapel. She introduced him to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1953. Keith passed away in 2009.

Dalene was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, holding numerous callings in the Primary, Relief Society, in music and as a Stake Missionary. She was proud of her heritage, and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ, and taught the gospel daily in her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers, Thomas and Melvin; daughter-in-law, Holly and a grandchild, Jonathan. She is survived by her children, David Baxter, Janet (Randy) Bartholomew, Marilyn (Skip) Riggs, Robert (Ann) Baxter, Richard (Amy) Baxter, Susan Baxter and Karen (Mirek) Gruszkiewicz, 23 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple in Salt Lake on Monday, July 27th at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Guests are requested to observe appropriate social distancing and face covering guidelines. Interment is at Redwood Memorial Estates.

The family wishes to thank the staff at City Creek and Holladay care centers for their loving care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store