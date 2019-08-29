Home

Damien "Dax" Hunsaker
Aug 29, 1983 ~ Nov 26, 2005
Happy 36th Birthday! Grief I've learned is just love. It's all the love you want to give but cannot. All of that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.
Two notable experts on loss and grief have written, "The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not 'get over' the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again, but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same, nor would you want to." - Elizabeth Kubler-Ross and David Kessler
I am a changed man since your death. However, my love for your remains the same.
I love you Son, Dad.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
