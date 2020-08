Damien "Dax" Hunsaker

Aug 29, 1983 ~ Nov 26, 2005

Happy 37th Birthday, Son

Thoughts from me:

The moment a child is born,

the Mother is also born

She never existed before.

When you died, a piece of my soul

died also.

When someone you love dies....

You never get over it.

You just slowly get through each day.

But you always keep them tucked

safely in your heart.

I love you to Infinity!

Mom



