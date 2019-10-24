Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Dan Davis Jr.


1925 - 2019
Dan Davis Jr.
1925~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Dan Davis Jr was born Dec 25th 1925 in Garland Arkansas to Dan Davis Sr and Rosa (Dunbar) Davis. He passed away Oct 17th 2019 in Salt Lake City Ut at the age of 94. Viewing will be held Saturday Oct 26, 2019, 10:00-11:00 am at Memorial Mortuary & Cemetery 6500 So Redwood Road with funeral services following at 11:00 am. Interment immediately to follow. For Full Obituary please visit www.MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
