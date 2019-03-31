Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Ahlander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Herman Ahlander


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dan Herman Ahlander Obituary
1935 ~ 2019
Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend passed away On March 23, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1935 to Charles and Lucile Hill Ahlander in Salt Lake City, Utah. The family moved to Dugway, Utah, where Dan met the love of his life, Barbara Anne Ahlander. They were married in August 17, 1956. This union produced three children; Michael, (Donna) Ahlander, Lorie (John) Maenza and Shelly (Clifford) Anderson.
They were blessed with 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Anne passed away on January 18, 2018. Dan retired as Head of Security at the Redstone Arsenal Division of NASA on August 31, 2002.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles David Ahlander, Sisters Louise Marie Ahlander, Joan Charlene Roberts, and twins Ethel and Edith. Dan is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his sister Barbara Lucile Allen, brother in law Robert L. Roberts, sister in law Carol Edens, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their uncle very much.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.