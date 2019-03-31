|
|
1935 ~ 2019
Our beloved Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend passed away On March 23, 2019. He was born on December 10, 1935 to Charles and Lucile Hill Ahlander in Salt Lake City, Utah. The family moved to Dugway, Utah, where Dan met the love of his life, Barbara Anne Ahlander. They were married in August 17, 1956. This union produced three children; Michael, (Donna) Ahlander, Lorie (John) Maenza and Shelly (Clifford) Anderson.
They were blessed with 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Anne passed away on January 18, 2018. Dan retired as Head of Security at the Redstone Arsenal Division of NASA on August 31, 2002.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles David Ahlander, Sisters Louise Marie Ahlander, Joan Charlene Roberts, and twins Ethel and Edith. Dan is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his sister Barbara Lucile Allen, brother in law Robert L. Roberts, sister in law Carol Edens, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their uncle very much.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019