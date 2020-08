As one of your grandsons, I’m sorry to hear this. If only circumstances had been different and we could have met again when I was old enough to remember more. I’ve often wondered what you’d be like. My mom and granny Lorene always let us know about you but it all just never came together for one reason or another. As I read your obituary with my wife we talked about how much I love my career choice of sales and marketing and we decided that I probably got that form you. My condolences to all family and friends may you Rest In Peace pain free! God bless!

Michael Morrison

Grandchild