Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Provo City Cemetery,

Dana K. Graham McLeod


1946 - 2020
Dana K. Graham McLeod
1946 ~ 2020
Dana K. Graham McLeod, age 73, passed away February 17, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born June 28, 1946 in Provo, Utah to Kathryn and Robert Graham. She will be greatly missed! A viewing Friday, February 28th, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley and again one hour prior to the services. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 29th, 11:00 pm at Valley View Funeral Home. Interment to follow services at the Provo City Cemetery, Monday, March 2nd at 1:00 pm. To view the full version of the obituary please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020
