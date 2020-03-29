Home

Danae Russon Stevens
1969-2020
Danae Russon Stevens, born January 10, 1969, to Milton W and Rebecca Anne Russon, Jr. She passed away in Layton, UT on March 24, 2020. Danae married Ronald J Stevens (RJ) on November 12, 1998, later solemnized in the Bountiful Temple. She loved her step son Taylor She was loved by family and friends but especially adored by her nieces and nephews. There will be a private family graveside at the Bountiful cemetery on March 31st followed by a memorial service at a later date. For complete obituary, visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020
