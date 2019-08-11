Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Danelle Plotnick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Redwood Memorial Park
6500 South Redwood Rd.
Taylorsville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danelle Plotnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danelle Joan Peck Plotnick


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danelle Joan Peck Plotnick Obituary
1942 ~ 2019
Danelle Joan Peck Plotnick- "Perseverance" Nobody trips over mountains. It is the small pebble that causes you to stumble. Pass all the pebbles in your path and you will find you have crossed the mountain. On August 9, 2019 Danelle crossed that mountain into the loving arms of her parents, Russell and Norma Peck; beloved brother, Joe; and love of her life, David. Danelle was born February 23, 1942; she spent her life creating unforgettable laughter and spontaneous adventures with her loved ones; camping, hunting, fishing, ventures on Topaz Mountain, and sleeping under the stars in the Grand Canyon.
Survived by her children, Russell Barnes, Brenda Barnes, Benjamin (Melanie) Hoyt; Brother David (Darlene) Peck; Sisters Dixie (Marty) Shaffer, Lorna (Ron) Brooks, and Stephanie Lanier; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West in Riverton. Graveside Dedication will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Redwood Memorial Park located at 6500 South Redwood Rd. in Taylorsville.
We would like to thank Ty with Tender Care Home Health and Hospice, and Life Care Center for your caring services. Grandma "Gum" we all love you whole bunches and muches! www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now