1987 ~ 2020

Born October 8, 1987 and passed away on July 27, 2020 after a 16 year battle with addiction.

Growing up Daniel excelled in school. He was extremely intelligent and gifted. He scored a 27 on his ACTs and never studied. When he was in 6th grade he received the President's Award for Excellence in Education and a Mr. Attitude award from his teacher at the same time.

Dan loved the 49ers, the Colts, the Bees, and the Jazz. He loved to tease and push people's buttons. He loved reading and listening to music. He was rarely without his earbuds in.

When he was 19 years old Dan met his first true love, Mary Garcia. Although they couldn't make it work she gave him the loves of his life, Jazmin and Zoey. Mary has and always will be our daughter.

While Daniel was battling with his addiction he met many lifelong friends. He loved playing Sober Softball, and in treatment, he met his last love, Sunflower Robinson. She was not only there for him during his darkest days, but she was there for me.

Daniel is survived by his parents Robert Dale Mendenhall and Christy Kay Grant (Michael Grant). His children Jazmin Mendenhall and Zoey Mendenhall. Siblings Michael Mendenhall (Emily), Mindi Welty (Eric), and Malissa Hu (Kent). Grandparents Larry and Dee Mendenhall, Jerry and Jill Dryden, and Bob and Linda Lucero. Many aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Emily Frances Lucero.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Washington Park in the Lower Pavilion. (Near Mountain Dell Golf Course at the mouth of Parley's Canyon). We are limited to the number of people that can be present at the same time and request that you do not come in big groups. Please wear a face mask as we have many family members that are in the high-risk group.



