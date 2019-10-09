|
Daniel Douglas McCann
1934 - 2019
Daniel Douglas McCann, loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather was called home on October 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimers Disease. He passed away peacefully at his home in Riverton, Utah, surrounded by his family. Born in Salt Lake City on Feb. 25, 1934 to Isadore and Leona McCann. Preceded in death by wife Carolyn, and his eldest son Steven. Survived by son Brian, husband to Brenda McCann and grandchildren Quinn and Kylie. Dan attended West High in Salt Lake City and was a graduate of Healds College in San Francisco, California. Dan was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Air Force. He had a successful career as a general contractor and builder and taught Estimating at the University of Utah. He oversaw the construction of many buildings comprising the Salt Lake City skyline. He was married to Carolyn McCann, the love of his life for 61 years, and raised two sons, Steven and Brian, in Midvale and later in Murray, Utah. Dan loved traveling with his wife Carolyn and spent considerable time in Santa Monica, California and at his home in St. George, Utah. He had a real passion for the outdoors and enjoyed spending time with his family boating, camping, and golfing. He always looked forward to "opening day" fishing at his favorite spot at Strawberry. Dan was an avid Ute football fan and season ticket holder. Nothing could be better than "game day", spending time with sons Steven, Brian, grandson Quinn, along with longtime friends Harold, Ethan, and Sherri. Dan's real passions were his grandchildren Quinn and Kylie, whom he adored. Dan was a kind, gentle, and caring soul. He was a most generous and loving Father and Grandfather, and even a better man. He was loved by many and will be missed! In keeping with Dan's wishes, he did not want a viewing, but there will be a graveside service Saturday, October 12, at 11:00am at Murray City Cemetery located at 5600 Vine Street. (Plot Northwest corner off Woodoak Lane) Special thanks to Active Home Health and Hospice. Forever grateful for their kindness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to the . Online condolences may be shared www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019