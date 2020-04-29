|
Apr. 29, 1962 - Aug. 18, 2017
He's still here, in the hearts of those who love him. He's still here, in the lives he brought from death. His works live on among us. And longer can you measure his worth than the passing of a lifetime. A legacy of healing others, of hope for acceptance of all, of the promise of giving without receiving. He served his Lord, he taught of absolute compassion, he honored the essence of life, and though we miss him so much, he's still here.
Happy birthday, Danny! We eternally love you. Mom, Glenda, Tammy, Laura, and Amberly
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020