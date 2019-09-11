|
Daniel James Harps
1944~2019
West Jordan, UT-Our beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather, Daniel James Harps, peacefully returned to his Father in Heaven on September 8, 2019. He fought diligently to recover after suffering a massive stroke in April.
Dan was born September 25, 1944 to Arthur and Beth Morris Harps in San Bernardino, California. He was married and sealed to the love of his life, Bonny Howard, in 1969 in the Los Angeles LDS Temple. They raised ten children. Dan loved the Lord and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Barbara Howard, brother Bill, and son-in-law Eric Bevan. Survived by his wife, Bonny; children, Tamara Harps, Tiffany (Dave) McAllister, Debbee (Matt) Smiltneek, Dan (Julia) Harps, Jim (Deandra) Harps, Jeff Harps, Janet (Jacob) Baer, Dianne (Sam) Dickes, Julie Harps, and Annette Harps; Brother Dave (Karen) Harps; and 26 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 13, 6:00 - 8:00 pm. An additional viewing will be held Saturday, September 14, 9:30 - 10:45 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. Viewings and funeral will take place at the LDS chapel at 7645 South 3200 West, West Jordan, Utah. For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019