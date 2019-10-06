|
|
Daniel John Larkin
"Grandpere"
Daniel John Larkin was born to John and Lucille Larkin in Sioux City, Iowa. He lived the first portion of his life in Minneapolis until his family moved to Fargo, North Dakota.
He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in geography from the University of Minnesota. He had a love for geography and knew the names of many obscure rivers, mountain ranges and landscapes. After graduation, he joined the US Air Force where he flew a combat tour as a 2/LT Navigator-Bombardier in Douglas B-26 bombers during the Korean conflict. Upon returning home from Korea he was transferred to Hill AFB and was employed by the US Civil Service. He married Elaine Froerer and resided in Ogden, Utah where they raised their children. He and his family were fortunate to have lived in Lajes Field AB, Azores, Portugal; Otis AFB, Cape Cod, Massachusetts; F. E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Bitburg AB, Bitburg, Germany where he retired as the Civilian Personnel Officer.
He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Elaine and his siblings Robert, Frannie, and Joan. He is survived by his sister Kathie Hood, and his five children: Margo, Marc, Colleen, Erin and Kerry along with 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
"You ask where I live and the answer I give is the four winds and the seven seas. . . ." (song by Vic Damone)
Bon Voyage Danny Boy!
Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019