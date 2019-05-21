|
Daniel Kranendonk
1923-2019
Daniel Kranendonk passed away at home May 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Dan was born July 24, 1923 in Salt Lake City to Gerrit and Catharina Johanna Adriana de Hann Kranendonk. Graduated from West High School in 1941. Married Verna Mozelle Morgan August 20, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. Married Melva Ashdown October 6, 1978 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Valley View Stake Center, 2245 E. 3900 S. Salt Lake City, Utah. The family will receive friends at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6-8 PM and Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM at the Stake Center. Internment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
For complete obituary or to leave condolences go to www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019