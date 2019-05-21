Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Daniel Kranendonk
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Valley View Stake Center
2245 E. 3900 S.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Stake Center
2245 E. 3900 S.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kranendonk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Kranendonk


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Kranendonk Obituary
Daniel Kranendonk
1923-2019

Daniel Kranendonk passed away at home May 18, 2019 at the age of 95. Dan was born July 24, 1923 in Salt Lake City to Gerrit and Catharina Johanna Adriana de Hann Kranendonk. Graduated from West High School in 1941. Married Verna Mozelle Morgan August 20, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. Married Melva Ashdown October 6, 1978 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Valley View Stake Center, 2245 E. 3900 S. Salt Lake City, Utah. The family will receive friends at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6-8 PM and Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM at the Stake Center. Internment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
For complete obituary or to leave condolences go to www.wasatchlawn.com
logo

logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now