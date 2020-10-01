Daniel Lee Addington
1977 ~ 2020
Born Oct. 2, 1977. Died at his grandfather's house in Midvale, UT of diabetic related causes. Daniel spent most of his life in Midvale. A member of the LDS Church, he became an Eagle Scout, a fact he was proud of. Daniel has a twin brother David Steven Addington of Las Vegas, NV. His mother is Shannon Renner. They were all born on Oct. 2.
Daniel will be cremated (his wishes) with a graveside service at 10 a.m. on his birthday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the West Jordan City Cemetery, 7800 South 1300 West, West Jordan. He is survived by his mother, brothers David Addington and Gary Renner Jr., his grandfather, and many nephews and nieces.
We want to thank all those who cared for him in his last days, the U of U Hospital, South Valley Dialysis, Moran Eye Center, his grandfather David Kelsey, and all those who prayed for him and cared - "Love you, Daniel." You may leave a tribute at www.goffmortuary.com
