Daniel Lynn Petersen

1957 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, UT-Daniel Lynn Petersen, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to all, passed away, June 24, at his home unexpectedly and peacefully, leaving us very sad but grateful for the time he gave us. Danny's heart was huge and had grown so large, he remains with us.

Dan loved to care for his family and friends by tending to what we love, and he kept an eye out for people in need. An early riser, Dan was a trustworthy steward of lawncare to childcare, diligent and gentle with the mighty and the small. He loved to joke around too. At the Escalante Park apartments where he last lived, he will be greatly missed for his generosity, his sweat and brow, playful banter and listening ear-he lived his community spirit in the open.

Born September 5, 1957, in Tremonton to Orvile and Geraldine Petersen (deceased), Dan is survived by his sister Bobbie (Rich) and brothers; Kenneth (Linda), James, Jon, and Jerry (Stephanie), also by his four children; (Bonnie) Dustin and Amanda (Leslie), Brendan and Britnee, and four grandchildren, Dameon, Carson, Ryker, and Jaydan. Danny would want a shout-out to so many others who counted themselves close as kin (you know who you are).



