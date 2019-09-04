Home

Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Elysian Gardens
1075 E 4580 S
Millcreek, UT
Daniel M. Kelsch


1934 - 2019
Daniel M. Kelsch Obituary
Daniel M. Kelsch
9/8/1934 - 8/31/19
In loving memory of Daniel Meier Kelsch. Born on September 8, 1934 to Louis Alma and Elsa Meier Kelsch. Dan will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to know him as a very kind, forgiving, and loving man. His family was everything to him and his favorite times were when his whole family was together. We feel so blessed to have him watching over and guiding us from heaven. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, son, Dave, and daughter-in-law, Jerrie. He is survived by his wife, Merla; children: Mike (Barbara), Leila (Carl), Lori, Shane (Mary), Jason (Lynne); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many loving brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Elysian Gardens, 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, UT. Viewings will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 PM and again from 10-11 AM on Saturday at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, UT.
The family would like to thank One Care Hospice; Dan's loving nurses Leandra and Stephanie; and therapist, Gregg. We are so grateful for the loving care they provided Dan and the entire family. Please, no flowers.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
