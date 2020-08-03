1/2
Daniel M. Wheatley
1928 - 2020
1928 ~ 2020
Daniel Myron Wheatley, Lt. Colonel, USAF (retired) 91, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Provo, Utah.
Daniel was born August 8, 1928 in Brigham City, Utah a son of Dagmar Carolyn Jensen and George H. Wheatley. Daniel married his sweetheart LaNae Mills on October 4, 1951 in the Logan Temple.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City, UT. Services will be private: family by invitation only. Those wishing to view the services can, via live stream, on Daniel's Obituary web page (at the time of service).
A public viewing will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Myers Mortuary. Interment will be in the Call's Fort Cemetery in Honeyville, UT with Military Honors accorded.
Due to COVID-19 the family will require masks and social distancing.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
AUG
5
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Via live stream at https://www.myers-mortuary.com/obituary/Daniel-Wheatley
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 31, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
