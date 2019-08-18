|
1962 ~ 2019
Daniel Orson Hansen passed away on August 9, 2019 after celebrating his 57th Birthday. He was born on August 8, 1962 to Robert and Joann Hansen.
Dan loved football season and was a never ending Raiders fan.
He is survived by his brother, Bob Hansen his nephew, Tom Hansen and his niece, Jamie (Rosie) Hansen.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Hansen.
Private services are to be held by his family at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Dan may be made to The Road Home, SLC.
For a full obituary go to www.AFCFuneralHome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019