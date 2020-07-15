1/2
Daniel Scott Stanford
1962 - 2020
Daniel Scott Stanford passed away peacefully in Henderson, NV on July 9, 2020. He was born in Fountain Inn, SC on May 24, 1962. Dan graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in criminology and after a few years with the U.S. Customs Service, Dan achieved his goal of becoming a Deputy Federal Marshal. Dan was one of the first rescuers to enter the remains of the Alfred P. Murrah Building on that morning of April 19, 1995. Dan and Mindy were married on June 6, 2001 and later sealed in the Mt Timpanogos Temple. Based in Oklahoma and Idaho Dan spent twenty-four years with the Marshal Service before retiring.
Dan is survived by his wife Mindy their children Ryan Mark, Aaron Mark, Stefani Avalos, Brandon Mark, Kaitlyn Mark and Kevin Mark along with six grandchildren, his siblings Thea Chester, Kerry Stanford, Ann Stanford and Rex Stanford. Dan is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Theeopal Stanford of Noble, OK.
Celebration of life is pending.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

