Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
1050 Galena Drive
Sandy, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
1050 Galena Drive
Sandy, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
1050 Galena Drive
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel W. Anderson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel W. Anderson Obituary
Daniel W. Anderson
Sept 17, 1934 ~ Dec 5, 2019
Daniel W. Anderson, 85, died Dec. 05, 2019, Born Sept. 17, 1934 in Ephraim, Ut to L. Cannon and Hazel Anderson. Married Audrey Nieser 1957. Survived by wife, daughter, Collette Chavez, sons, Daniel W. Jr. (Tamera), Lars (Laurie). Eleven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1050 Galena Drive, Sandy, Utah, where Viewings will be held on Friday, Dec. 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to the service on Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 pm. Interment will be in the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Salt Lake Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at saltlakevalleyfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -