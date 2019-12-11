|
|
Daniel W. Anderson
Sept 17, 1934 ~ Dec 5, 2019
Daniel W. Anderson, 85, died Dec. 05, 2019, Born Sept. 17, 1934 in Ephraim, Ut to L. Cannon and Hazel Anderson. Married Audrey Nieser 1957. Survived by wife, daughter, Collette Chavez, sons, Daniel W. Jr. (Tamera), Lars (Laurie). Eleven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14th at 1:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 1050 Galena Drive, Sandy, Utah, where Viewings will be held on Friday, Dec. 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to the service on Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 pm. Interment will be in the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Salt Lake Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at saltlakevalleyfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019