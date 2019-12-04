|
|
1932 ~ 2019
Daniel Wayne Hoffman, age 87, died November 23, 2019 at his home in Park City, Utah after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Daniel was born the son of Gilbert Harman Hoffman and Margaret Mary Malloy on April 23, 1932 in Westlake, Ohio. Daniel enjoyed the outdoors living in Park City. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio, and attended Purdue University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering and later worked at Sperry Rand, Freightliner and Unisys. On February 14, 1974, he married Nadine Bower Gibson. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gilbert Harman Hoffman and Margaret Mary Malloy, his wife of 45 years Nadine B. Hoffman, and his son Gregg N. Hoffman. He is survived by his brother James E. Hoffman of Los Altos, California; son Ross Hoffman (Diane Cercle) of Nampa, Idaho and grandchildren, Nika and Chase Hoffman, of Nampa. Funeral services to be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Park City, Utah - 1505 White Pine Canyon Rd. The funeral Mass will be from 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life reception will follow the Mass at St. Mary's. Interment will then follow at the Park City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Park City, Utah. Arrangements in care of Probst Family Funerals in Heber City, Utah. Complete obituary and guestbook at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019