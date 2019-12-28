Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Daniel Summers
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Daniel Webster Summers


1921 - 2019
Daniel Webster Summers Obituary
Daniel Webster Summers
1921 ~ 2019
Daniel Webster Summers, born May 24, 1921 in Indianapolis, IN to William and Hazel Summers, departed this life at age 98 on December 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. at the same location and one hour prior to services on Monday. Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019
