Daniel Webster Summers
1921 ~ 2019
Daniel Webster Summers, born May 24, 1921 in Indianapolis, IN to William and Hazel Summers, departed this life at age 98 on December 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 - 5:00 P.M. at the same location and one hour prior to services on Monday. Interment at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019