Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highland 4th Ward
5848 West 11000 North
Highland, UT
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Highland 4th Ward
5848 West 11000 North
Highland, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Highland 4th Ward
5848 West 11000 North
Highland, UT
1942 - 2020
Daniel Weggeland Grundmann
1942 - 2020
Our beautiful husband, father, grandfather and friend earned his wings following a short but courageous fight with leukemia. Daniel Weggeland Grundmann was born March 10, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Daniel Albert & Lenore Weggeland Grundmann. He passed away January 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Vanny Johnson Grundmann, his son Dan (Billie Jo), and 6 daughters: LeeAnn (Lane) Myers, Tina, Lori, Aimee (Bennie) Foster, Susan (Archie) Bell and Joni (Erik), as well as 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his sisters Francis Morgan and Nina Creech. He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel Albert and Lenore Weggeland Grundmann and his sister Katherine Cahoon.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Highland 4th Ward, 5848 West 11000 North, Highland, Utah. Viewings will be held at the church on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 9:45-10:45 am prior to the service. Interment at Highland City Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
