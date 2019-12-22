|
|
Daniel Wesley Waters
"Dirty Dan"
1934 - 2019
Dan passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, of natural causes, surrounded by family.
Dan was born April 25, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles Wesley and Sylvia Elnora Waters. He grew up in Salt Lake City, attended South High School and graduated from Westminster College with a Bachelor of Political Science degree. Dan married his sweetheart Eileen Seifert, October 10, 1959. He went through the Oquirrh Mountain Temple on April 20, 2014 and was sealed to Eileen on December 26, 2014.
Dad grew up in humble circumstances. He lost his father at age five and was raised by a single mother. At a young age, dad learned the value of hard work. He worked as a caddy, a bartender, a roofer and anything else he could find to help out his mother. Dan was a devoted husband and father. Everything he did was for his sweetheart Eileen and his children.
In 1958, dad became a police officer. For 10 years he worked for Salt Lake City Police Department. While working in the motor division, he escorted President Kennedy from the airport to Temple Square. Dad was the first undercover narcotics officer in the state of Utah, earning the nickname "Dirty Dan". In 1968 he worked for Bountiful Police Department for six months and then joined the University of Utah Police Department where he worked for 28 years. While at the "U" he was promoted to the rank of Captain and became the Assistant Director of Public Safety. Dad taught Crime Scene Search courses to the new recruits at the Utah Police Academy and served as the President of the Utah Peace Officer Association from 1980 to 1981. He retired from policing in 1996.
Dad was an entrepreneur and was extremely penny-wise. When others bought new cars, Dad would buy real estate. He eventually sold some of his real estate and purchased two car washes. Dan's nickname quickly changed to "Dirty Dan the Car Wash Man".
Dad cared about everyone and enjoyed helping others. If you knew Dan, you know he instantly became your friend and his lifelong friends were many. Dad loved to cause mischief, tease others and rhyme sentences. One of his last rhymes was "I'm 85 and still alive".
We would like to thank the staff at The Sheridan in South Jordan who loved and cared for dad over the last year and a half. We would also like to thank Dr. Berry, Dr. Briganti and the nurses and staff at Riverton Hospital ICU. They not only showed compassion for our dad they also showed compassion for our entire family.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Eileen Waters (wife), Danny Waters (son), and Michael Mitchell (grandson). He is survived by his brother Wesley and children: Douglas, Dean (Kristina), and Krista Mitchell; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, December 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at the Canyon Rim 2nd Ward located at 3100 E 3000 S, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held in his honor on Saturday, December 28th at the same location and will begin at 11:00 AM. Entombment will take place at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum following services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Utah Peace Officers Association at www.upoa.org.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019