Daniele Fritz
1951 ~ 2019
In Loving Memory of Daniele Fritz
She was Born June 23, 1951 in Vierzon, France.
She lost her long & courageous battle to cancer on Sept 24, 2019.
She was happily Married to Wayne Fritz for 29 Years.
Survived by her husband and her three children:
Veronique, Jean-Paul & Amanda.
Survived by her Family in France: Mother, Raymonde (Armandin), and her Sisters, Martine, Evelyn, Kathrine, and Veronique.
Preceded in Death by her Father, Andre Tetard,
and her Brothers, Claude and Patrick.
Daniele taught French and Spanish at Brighton High school for 10 years-Retiring early.
She loved to travel and meet new people.
She always had a place in her heart for everyone she met.
She will be truly missed!
She Is Definitely a Light That will NEVER Go Out….
Join us in Remembrance of an Exquisite Woman.
Service at: Church of Christ
430 West Utah Ave. Tooele, UT
Held on: October 12th at 4pm
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019