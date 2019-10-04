Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Church of Christ
430 West Utah Ave.
Tooele, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniele Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniele Fritz


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniele Fritz Obituary
Daniele Fritz
1951 ~ 2019
In Loving Memory of Daniele Fritz
She was Born June 23, 1951 in Vierzon, France.
She lost her long & courageous battle to cancer on Sept 24, 2019.
She was happily Married to Wayne Fritz for 29 Years.
Survived by her husband and her three children:
Veronique, Jean-Paul & Amanda.
Survived by her Family in France: Mother, Raymonde (Armandin), and her Sisters, Martine, Evelyn, Kathrine, and Veronique.
Preceded in Death by her Father, Andre Tetard,
and her Brothers, Claude and Patrick.
Daniele taught French and Spanish at Brighton High school for 10 years-Retiring early.
She loved to travel and meet new people.
She always had a place in her heart for everyone she met.
She will be truly missed!
She Is Definitely a Light That will NEVER Go Out….
Join us in Remembrance of an Exquisite Woman.
Service at: Church of Christ
430 West Utah Ave. Tooele, UT
Held on: October 12th at 4pm
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.