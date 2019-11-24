|
|
Danielle Cone
July 4, 1945 ~ Nov 14, 2019
Danielle Cone died on November 14, 2019 of complications associated with cancer. Danielle was born on July 4, 1945 in Brussels, Belgium and was the first American born in Belgium after the end of the Second World War. Danielle grew up in Keetley and Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Judge Memorial High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in history.
Danielle married Steven Cone and they lived most of their married life in Golden, Colorado. Together Steve and Danielle owned and operated Cone Geochemical, Inc., where they worked side-by-side for 22 years.
Danielle is survived by her sons, Nate and John, John's wife, Cindy Parlow Cone and their son,Steven David, and her daughter, Dominique, Dominique's husband, Ron LeBeaumont, and their three children, W. Reed, Marie, and S. Roscoe. Danielle was predeceased by her husband, Steve, her mother, Yvonne, and her father, Reed.
Danielle was, first and foremost, a mother and grandmother and enjoyed every moment spent with her family. She was an avid follower of her favorite soccer players, including her children, grandchildren and the Belgian national team. She was also a dear friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Donations can be made in Danielle's memory to the John Steven Cone Memorial Scholarship Fund, Colorado School of Mines Foundation, P.O. Box 4005, Golden, Colorado, 80401-0005.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019