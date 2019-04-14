|
|
1943 ~ 2019
Orem, Utah -Daniel Melville Day, 12 December 1943 - 11 April 2019. Affectionately known as Uncle Danny. Danny ascended to heaven to be with his mother and father and other family and friends he missed dearly. Danny loved everybody and everyone loved him! Left behind are his siblings: Karin Rhead (Jim), Alisyn Boone (Joseph), Tom (Linda), Deon Farnes (Steve), and Shelley. Preceded in death by parents, W. Daniel Day and Margaret L. Jansson Day.
Please join the family for Danny's funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and a viewing and visitation at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, 20 April 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, SLC. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to TURN Community Services. For a detailed obituary, visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019