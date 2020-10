On Saturday, October 24, 2020, loving wife, mother, and friend, Darla Ellis, returned to her loving Heavenly Father. A viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, prior to funeral services, which will take place at the same location at 2 pm. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn at both viewing and funeral. For a full obituary, condolences, and links for virtual attendance, visit www.russonmortuary.com