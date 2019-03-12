|
|
DARLA JO TUELLER
Aug. 4, 1960 - March 10, 2019
Today, March 10, 2019 a bright light went out in the universe. Darla Jo Tueller born August 4, 1960, to Bruce and Dorothy Tueller passed away. Darla was preceded in death by parents. Survived by sister Debra Tueller Sauers (Pete), brothers Dennis Tueller (Marti) and Douglas Tueller.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Friday, March, 15, 2019, at 11:00am at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Blvd (7600 S.), Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing prior to service from 10-10:45 a.m . Interment Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to South Valley Training, Inc., 455 West 9160 South, Sandy, Utah 84070.
Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019