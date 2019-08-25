Home

Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
West Jordan 27th Ward
2666 W 7000 S
West Jordan, UT
Darla Larsen Isackson


1943 - 2019
Darla Larsen Isackson Obituary
1943 ~ 2019
Darla Larsen Isackson was born February 28, 1943 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Arland and Fern Larsen. She passed away from cancer on August 21, 2019 in West Jordan, Utah. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Brian, and two brothers. Darla is survived by her husband Douglas Isackson, four sons, Mark, David, Ben and Scott, two step-sons, Carl and Alex, twentyone adored grandchildren, two brothers and one sister and many nieces and nephews. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Darla was an accomplished editor and writer, most recently for Meridian Magazine online.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 7th, at 4 pm at the West Jordan 27th Ward, 2666 W 7000 S, West Jordan, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
