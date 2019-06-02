Home

Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
(801) 226-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Walker Sanderson Funeral Home - Orem
646 East 800 North
Orem, UT 84097
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Provo Peak 4th Ward
667 North 600 East
Provo, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Provo Peak 4th Ward
667 North 600 East
Provo, UT
Darlene Amott Obituary
In Loving Memory
Darlene Amott, age 89, passed away May 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019, 12:00 p.m., Provo Peak 4th Ward, 667 North 600 East, Provo. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem and prior to services, Thursday, June 6, 2019, 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 2, 2019
