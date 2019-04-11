|
|
Darlene Mae Perry
1936 ~ 2019
On April 6, 2019, in the early morning hours Darlene Mae Perry, age 83, left this life. She was born to Mark & Fern (Pulley) Grokett on February 24, 1936. She was preceded in death by father Mark Grokett; mother Fern Whitaker; sister Judy Hardcastle; and brother James Grokett. She is survived by her husband George Perry; sister and brother-in-law Ellen & Mike Crowther; her children Guy Canham, Ralph Canham, Brent (Kallie) Canham, Susan Hills, Robin (Glen) Krinke, John (Dolores) Park and their families; along with many other extended family members.
She did so many different things in life, she touched so many people. No words ever spoken or written can fully express the loss felt by those people whose lives she touched.
On Saturday April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., we say our final good-byes, at Taylorsville Memorial Park Cemetery, 4575 S Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. Visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019