|
|
Darlene Richardson Anderson
11/23/1929 - 08/24/2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our Mom and Grammy passed away on August 24 surrounded by her loving family.
Darlene was born in Salt Lake City and a graduate of East High (which she considered to be the best high school). She loved Double Dutch, was a "Gold Life Master" excellent bridge player, known to dance and hum to music, had a love for fashion and was a wonderful cook. She loved to chat, the girlfriend everyone wanted to have. She loved all holidays, especially Christmas. A proud democrat, she was always up for a debate.
Darlene met her husband of 57 years, Jack (Papa Jack) on a blind date. They would have three children Brad, Eva (Larry), and Clay. Grandchildren Fred (Steve), Michelle (Ray), Jackie (Ryan), Andrea, Ashley (Jake), Karly (Tony), Kaitlyn, Frankie. Great Grandchildren Will, Lincoln, Sophie and Jax.
Grammy poured her heart into her family.
Preceded in death by husband Jack, parents Ed and Orlean Richardson, twin brother Darrell, older sister Elaine, younger brother Paul and son Brad.
Grave side services will be held Thursday Aug 29 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South.
Friends and family are also invited to a Memorial Celebration dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at 50 West Club and Café, 50 West and Broadway.
In her Memory donations may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019