Darlene S Mundy
12/20/1928 ~ 10/3/2020
Fillmore, UT-Darlene Stott Mundy, age 91 of Fillmore, passed away peacefully surrounded by a loving family, at her daughter's home in Park City on October 3, 2020
Darlene was born in Meadow, Utah to Cleon Bennett Stott and Zina Stewart Stott on December 20, 1928. She loved growing up on a farm and helping to run the family store. She was a wonderful mother and wife. She doted on her family and was the happiest when they were surrounding her. Darlene married William Albert Mundy Jr. (Bill) on Oct. 25, 1947, which was later solemnized in the Manti Temple. Her loved ones delight in the knowledge that she is once again able to dance with her husband.
Darlene's 5 children and posterity were the joy of her life. She was a beloved Grandma to 20 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her children Dustun (Diane) Mundy, Tamara (Jay) Starley, Darnell (Jake) Nichol, Mark (Claudia) Mundy, Kirk (Bonnie) Mundy; sister Gae Rose and brother Var Stott (Cherie). She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; parents Cleon and Zina; sisters Beth (Ross) Nielson, Verene (Earl) Olson, Clea (George) Roberts; brother-in-law Jack Rose; and sister-in-law Barbara (Mont) Snyder.
Darlene graduated from Millard High School and attended Brigham Young University. She was honored as a 3-time Utah State Barrel Racing Champion and a part of the East Millard riding club.
She was a person of great faith and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings and especially enjoyed with her husband Billy, being the Stake and Ward dance directors.
Darlene served the County of Millard and held many positions in the community including a teller and book keeper at First Security Bank, dispatcher at Millard County Sheriff's department, employee at the US Forest Service, stake director of The American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, member and chapter director of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, swimming instructor at the Fillmore Pool, and greeter at the Fillmore Visitor Center. In her retirement she enjoyed participating in a weekly bowling league, pinochle card club, and local Red Hat Society chapter. She was a self-appointed expert and tour guide of the Fillmore Hieroglyphs and enjoyed family genealogy.
Darlene lived a long, happy life. Not one single person wanted for comfort while Darlene had a say in the matter and that endeared her to all. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a smile that could light up a room. She will always be remembered for her kind spirit, unsurpassed energy, zest for life and desire to help and show love unto others.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Fillmore 4th Ward Church Building, 290 East 500 South. A private family viewing will be held from 9:00-10:30 am, followed by a public viewing from 10:30-11:30 am. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with graveside service to follow at the Fillmore cemetery, 350 East 600 South.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at The Victorian House Assisted Living in Levan for their care and compassion during the last few years of her life. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com