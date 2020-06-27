Darrrel D. Walton

1931 ~ 2020

Darrel D. Walton died on June 23, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born on April 9, 1931 in Afton, Wyoming to James Everett Walton and Lora Anna Lehmberg. Darrel was married Ida Vionna Orton, April 14, 1950 in Avon, Utah at Vionna's sister, Raymond Knowles Home and later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After the death of Vionna, Darrel married Ella Janice Cranney on April 7, 1979 in the Ogden Utah Temple for time and eternity.

Darrel was an avid golfer playing several times a week with friends and family. He also enjoyed traveling with Janice and went to nearly every state.

Darrel was an extremely hard worker and excellent businessman in his company Darrel's Chevron for 40 years.

After retirement in 1995, and again in 2001, Darrel and Janice went on two service missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In Texas and Tennessee, they would go to the courthouses in each of the counties, where they took photos of all the birth and marriage certificates. In Tennessee they took 385,000 images. In 2005 they served a third mission in Las Vegas, Nevada Mission. Darrel took care of the missionaries' vehicles and Janice worked in the office with referrals.

Darrel is survived by his brother, Allen Walton (Jenna) and sister, Ellen Moyes (Lew); his sons, Val Dee (Margie), Joseph Herrick (Shirley); daughters Cheryl Stoddart (Max), Cyndi Grayson (Scott), as well as 14 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Vionna and Janice; parents Everett and Lora Walston; brothers Ross, Garth and Kent; sisters, Jean, Carol and Sherleen; sons, Gary and Layne, as well as granddaughter Andrea.

Graveside Services will be held on July 3, 2020 at 11:30 am at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 Redwood Road, West Jordon, Utah.



