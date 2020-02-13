|
|
Darrel Virgil Pilati passed away February 10, 2020, after a long history of health challenges. He has gone to be with his loving parents, Virgil and Ann Pilati.
Darrel graduated from South High School and got his drivers license. He was on a bowling league and worked for Westland Ford. He worked for Enable Industries for over 20 years. Pat Osborn from Enable served Darrel with joy and kindness for 20 years. Darrel retired from Enable five years ago and enjoyed participating in their Enrichment Program, enjoying community activities, crafts, and being with his devoted friend Jackie Bell. He also participated in the Special Olympics in St. George. Darrel's sisters are very grateful for the patient and loving care of so many for the many years that he spent in group homes due to his disabilities. A special thank you to Angela.
Darrel is survived by his sisters, Jo Ann Maxell and Shirley Chaffee and their families.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 15th from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, followed by interment at 3:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020