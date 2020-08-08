1/1
Darrell Ray Goodfellow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1958 ~ 2020
Darrell Ray Goodfellow, 62, passed away suddenly at his home on July 9, 2020.
He was born in Newton, England on January 19, 1958 to Reed Goodfellow and Margaret Shandley.
Darrell could best be described as having a free spirit. He had a love for aviation. In his professional life, he was an electronic electrical engineer and had outstanding expertise in his field. Darrell was divorced.
Darrell was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his son, Chase Goodfellow and his brother, Scott L. Goodfellow. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved