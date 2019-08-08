|
Darrell Vernon Knight
1929 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-On Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, Darrell Vernon Knight, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at age 89.
Darrell was born on September 29, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Roy Vernon and Norma Louise (Foulger) Knight. As a young man, Darrell was an Eagle Scout, captain of the East High School football team, and a delegate to Utah Boys State.
He served an LDS mission to the Texas-Louisiana Mission, and was a U.S. Air Force jet pilot and finance officer. He loved to fly and continued to fly as a private pilot for years after his military service. He also served in the Utah National Guard.
He spent most of his career as an executive for transportation companies like Caterpillar and IML Freight, and finally as the Director of Deseret Transportation for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
A life-long member of the Church, he served in many callings including bishop and as a high-council member. After retirement, he and his wife served as both full-time and part-time family history missionaries. His love for Knight family history started at the early age of 14 years and continued throughout his life. He was a founder of the Joseph Knight Sr. Family Organization where he helped collaborate on the book, Stand by my Servant Joseph: Story of the Joseph Knight Family, published by Deseret Book.
He was a skillful writer and during his life penned a myriad of articles, essays, poems, children's stories, a novel, and a business book.
Darrell also loved to teach. He was an adjunct instructor in business at the University of Utah, Steven Henager Business college and the LDS business college. He sat on several boards, including the Sons of Utah Pioneers.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, his four children, Norrie Knight Brassfield (Greg), Larry Joseph Knight (Macey), Karen Knight Julian (Mark), and Kristen Dame Knight, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Siblings include Janice Knight Gourdin (Leon), Marcia Knight Eliason, deceased (Ronald), and Gordon William Knight (Kathryn).
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10th, 2019 at the East Millcreek North 11th Ward at 2702 East Evergreen Ave, Salt Lake City, Utah 84109 at noon. The viewing will begin at 10 am. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joseph Knight Sr. Family Organization would be a lovely tribute to his memory. Send donations to James N. Knight c/o Joseph Knight Sr. Family Organization, 11525 Player Road, Sandy, Utah 84092
Funeral services arranged by Larkin Sunset Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to www.larkinmortuary.com.
As a family we extend our most heartfelt thanks to the wonderfully knowledgeable and loving Elizabeth (Elly) Boryn R.N. from Homespire Health, the staff at the University of Utah Medical Center, along with the dozens of friends, family, and neighbors who supported and loved our father through the years. We will always be grateful for your kindness and love.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019