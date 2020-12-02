1/1
Darryl Colton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darryl Lind Colton
1937~2020
Darryl Lind Colton, a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, departed this world November 27, 2020 in Ogden, Utah at the age of 83 years old. This memorable school teacher spent his life mentoring hundreds. His wife and sons surrounded him in loving embrace during his final moments.
Darryl was born on July 11th, 1937, to Frank Colton and Kattie Lind in Vernal, Utah. He was a family man, completely devoted to living an honest life, full of integrity.
Darryl served his country in Heidelberg Germany as an army intelligence officer during the Cold War. Upon returning home, he received his M.ED from the University of Utah. With his passion for art and education, he began a teaching career at Ogden High School. His career spanned four decades. Some of his students would later go on to become award winning artists. Always a visionary creator, Darryl turned those creative talents towards building his family's home from the ground up in Weber County. There, he continued to raise his family and loved spending his free time with gardening and home improvement.
After retirement, Darryl continued teaching on Sundays, leading adult Bible classes at the First Presbyterian Church, where he and his wife Pat also served as Deacons.
Darryl was happiest spending time with his children and grandchildren. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife of more than 50 years, Pat, his children Kirk, Kyle, Keegan, and Kendel, along with his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Kip Dallas Colton, his parents Frank and Kay, and his only sibling Valene.
Darryl will have a graveside service at Wasatch Lawns Mortuary, Thursday, December 3rd at 2 p.m.
3401 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT. A recording of this service will be available at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wasatch Lawn Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved