Darryl Lind Colton
1937~2020
Darryl Lind Colton, a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, departed this world November 27, 2020 in Ogden, Utah at the age of 83 years old. This memorable school teacher spent his life mentoring hundreds. His wife and sons surrounded him in loving embrace during his final moments.
Darryl was born on July 11th, 1937, to Frank Colton and Kattie Lind in Vernal, Utah. He was a family man, completely devoted to living an honest life, full of integrity.
Darryl served his country in Heidelberg Germany as an army intelligence officer during the Cold War. Upon returning home, he received his M.ED from the University of Utah. With his passion for art and education, he began a teaching career at Ogden High School. His career spanned four decades. Some of his students would later go on to become award winning artists. Always a visionary creator, Darryl turned those creative talents towards building his family's home from the ground up in Weber County. There, he continued to raise his family and loved spending his free time with gardening and home improvement.
After retirement, Darryl continued teaching on Sundays, leading adult Bible classes at the First Presbyterian Church, where he and his wife Pat also served as Deacons.
Darryl was happiest spending time with his children and grandchildren. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife of more than 50 years, Pat, his children Kirk, Kyle, Keegan, and Kendel, along with his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Kip Dallas Colton, his parents Frank and Kay, and his only sibling Valene.
Darryl will have a graveside service at Wasatch Lawns Mortuary, Thursday, December 3rd at 2 p.m.
3401 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT. A recording of this service will be available at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
.