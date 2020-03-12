|
|
Darwin "Jack" Brimhall
1945 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Darwin "Jack" Brimhall, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at the age of 74. Born on August 11, 1945, to his father Jack Leslie Brimhall and mother Florence Brimhall, he was the third of eight children.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Brimhall, his 7 sisters, his four children: Matt, Jeff, Andy and Melissa, Peggy's daughter Chadelle, their spouses, and his 23 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel at 3450 West 6400 South in West Valley City, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the same location and on Saturday from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. prior to services. For full obituary please see broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020