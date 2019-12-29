|
|
Daryl Gay King
1936 ~ 2019
Bountiful, Utah-Daryl was born July 2, 1936 to Agnes Strawn and William Bowman in Aberdeen, Idaho. She passed away on December 23, 2019with all the family by her side. She is survived by her younger brother Ellis Joel Bowman and her children, Jayson Duaine (Celeste)Elg, Janalyn (Mike) Jenn, Sydney (Cory) Deyoung , grandchildren Ashley, Makenna, Jacob, Taylor, (Korral), Nick (Jill), Hayley (Josh), Brooke (David), great-grandchildren, Presley, Nash, Tainley, Henry, Jordyn, Harper and Rhiver. The family will hold a Celebration of Life after the first of the year. She will forever be loved and missed. Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019