|
|
1947 ~ 2019
Dar passed away on May 5th, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah and will be deeply missed. She was greeted by loved ones and all her pets. She was born on May 30th, 1947 in Salt Lake City, UT. The daughter of John Albert Richmond and Elaine Isabel Boyle. She married Michael Joe Thompson November 21st, 1968 in Farmington, Utah. Dar will be remembered by her wonderful sarcastic sense of humor and storytelling. She was most comfortable on a barstool with a Budweiser in hand and bull#$%^&*#% with friends. Dar loved her caring family in Mazatlán, Mexico and her favorite Backyard Bar - La Casa del Camarón. Our family would like to thank them all for such good care of Dar. We should all be so lucky and live life like she did. Dar is survived by her brother Dennis Richmond, her children Taylor J, JoLayne, Andrew J, and grandchildren Michael, James, Kelsey, Andrew, and Ysabella. Great grandchildren Cambrie, Kaylee and one on the way. Family and friends are welcome to Dar's Celebration of Life on May 18, at the Johnson's home, 1437 South Wasatch Drive Salt Lake City, Utah 84105 from 4 to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers please hug a loved one.
P.S. Shine On You Crazy Diamond.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 10 to May 12, 2019