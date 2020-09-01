Dave Wallace Donaldson

1949 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-On Friday, August 28, 2020, Dave Wallace Donaldson, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 71. Dave was born on August 17, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Wally and Gwen Donaldson. He was the oldest of three children.

Dave was a gifted athlete. He played in the Western Boys Baseball Association World Series and was on the Highland High school state baseball championship team. In his later years, he loved to golf with Jeff and Scott, "the boys of summer".

Dave graduated from the University of Utah with a double major. He was always a "Utah man". He began attending U of U ballgames while in elementary school and was a permanent fixture at U of U basketball games.

Dave is survived by his boys - Jason, Jeff, and Justin and his grandchildren Lilly, Fabian, Jace and Lucia. Dave put his family first and always wanted the best for his boys. He had a special bond with his father who was his coach and friend. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His people personality served him well professionally.

There will be a viewing on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and a funeral service on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior to the service. The services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Dr. Salt Lake City, UT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store