David Auerbach Marler
1932 ~ 2020
David passed away the morning of October 31, 2020, at IMC Hospital from complications of a fall. He was born April 26, 1932 in Salt Lake City to Herman Joseph Auerbach and Gladys Godwin Green. Gladys later remarried and David was adopted by Kenneth Call Marler.
He married Margot Bartko on September 16, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple, and they just celebrated their 60 year anniversary. They were blessed by three children: John David (deceased), Jeffrey, and Melissa.
He was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. He fulfilled a call for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Northern California Mission as well as several Stake missions. He was also faithful serving in various callings. His most cherished assignments were those working in both the Jordan River and Salt Lake Temple.
Throughout his young adult life and after his mother died in an auto-train accident, David actively helped care for his younger brother and sisters. He worked forty and a half years and retired from the Telephone Company (Mountain Bell) and always worked hard to provide for the needs of his family.
He had a great reputation for his sense of humor and loved to tell jokes.
David was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother: Ronald (Mechelle) Harrington; son, John David; granddaughter, Annmarie.
David is survived by his wife Margot, children: Jeffrey, Melissa (John) Stabler and granddaughters: Jessica, Jenessa, and Makayla. Surviving also are brothers and sisters: Robert (Jolayne) Harrington, Mechelle Harrington, Michelle Graham, Michael (Myrna) Marler, Sonnet (Ray) Sim, Sandra Marler, Guy (Shelley) Marler.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Trauma Unit at IMC Hospital for their compassionate and excellent care.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Salt Lake City Cemetery. For live streaming of the services and online condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
.