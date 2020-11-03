1/1
David Auerbach Marler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Auerbach Marler
1932 ~ 2020
David passed away the morning of October 31, 2020, at IMC Hospital from complications of a fall. He was born April 26, 1932 in Salt Lake City to Herman Joseph Auerbach and Gladys Godwin Green. Gladys later remarried and David was adopted by Kenneth Call Marler.
He married Margot Bartko on September 16, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple, and they just celebrated their 60 year anniversary. They were blessed by three children: John David (deceased), Jeffrey, and Melissa.
He was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. He fulfilled a call for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Northern California Mission as well as several Stake missions. He was also faithful serving in various callings. His most cherished assignments were those working in both the Jordan River and Salt Lake Temple.
Throughout his young adult life and after his mother died in an auto-train accident, David actively helped care for his younger brother and sisters. He worked forty and a half years and retired from the Telephone Company (Mountain Bell) and always worked hard to provide for the needs of his family.
He had a great reputation for his sense of humor and loved to tell jokes.
David was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother: Ronald (Mechelle) Harrington; son, John David; granddaughter, Annmarie.
David is survived by his wife Margot, children: Jeffrey, Melissa (John) Stabler and granddaughters: Jessica, Jenessa, and Makayla. Surviving also are brothers and sisters: Robert (Jolayne) Harrington, Mechelle Harrington, Michelle Graham, Michael (Myrna) Marler, Sonnet (Ray) Sim, Sandra Marler, Guy (Shelley) Marler.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Trauma Unit at IMC Hospital for their compassionate and excellent care.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Salt Lake City Cemetery. For live streaming of the services and online condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved